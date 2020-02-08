Douglas County home damaged by fire

GARFIELD, Minn. — Crews responded to a home fire on Moe Hall Road around 8:30 Saturday morning in Garfield, Minnesota.

Authorities received a 911 call saying the home was filling with smoke.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a fire on the exterior of the home adjacent to a wood stove chimney.

Fire crews were able to fully extinguish the fire.

The home sustained light to moderate smoke and fire damage.

There were no injuries.