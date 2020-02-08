Douglas County home damaged by fire
The home sustained light to moderate smoke and fire damage
GARFIELD, Minn. — Crews responded to a home fire on Moe Hall Road around 8:30 Saturday morning in Garfield, Minnesota.
Authorities received a 911 call saying the home was filling with smoke.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a fire on the exterior of the home adjacent to a wood stove chimney.
Fire crews were able to fully extinguish the fire.
The home sustained light to moderate smoke and fire damage.
There were no injuries.