Gun Fires Accidentally Slightly Wounding One Person In Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. —
A person could be charged after accidentally firing a weapon in the noon hour in Moorhead.
Police say the gun went off in a building in the 400 block of 8th Street South.
The bullet hit the ceiling and there was nobody in the room above.
The only injury was a minor wound to the person who was handling the weapon.
Clay County Attorney’s Office will consider filing charges for reckless discharge of a firearm.