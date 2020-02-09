Gun Fires Accidentally Slightly Wounding One Person In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. —

A person could be charged after accidentally firing a weapon in the noon hour in Moorhead.

Police say the gun went off in a building in the 400 block of 8th Street South.

The bullet hit the ceiling and there was nobody in the room above.

The only injury was a minor wound to the person who was handling the weapon.

Clay County Attorney’s Office will consider filing charges for reckless discharge of a firearm.