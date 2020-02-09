Man Pulled From Rice Lake After Snowmobile Goes Through Ice

BECKER CO., Minn. — A man is taken to the hospital in Becker County after falling through the ice Saturday.

36-year-old Jason Morris was riding his snowmobile on Rice Lake when he approached open water.

He tried to avoid the water but skidded and broke through thin ice.

Passing snowmobile riders saw Morris and pulled him out of the water before Becker County Deputies arrived.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with hypothermia.

The incident is still under investigation.