Man In Mahnomen, Minnesota Dead From Gunshot Wound

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A man has died after suffering a gunshot wound in Mahnomen.

The sheriff says the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The man was first taken to Mahnomen Health Center and later airlifted to Fargo where he died.

BCA and White Earth Police are assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff believes this is an isolated case and there’s no threat to the public.