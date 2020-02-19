Beloved Bus Driver To Be Buried In School Bus-Themed Casket

Glen Davis spent 55 years as a school bus driver for Grand Meadow Schools

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. — A beloved school bus driver is honored with a special school bus-themed casket after passing away over the weekend in Grand Meadow, Minnesota.

That is south of Rochester.

88-year-old Glen Davis was a lifelong resident of Grand Meadow and spent 55 years as a school bus driver for Grand Meadow Schools.

His bus kids lovingly called him “Glennie” and he would proudly tell you that in all those years he never had an accident.

On Friday, Davis will be laid to rest in the custom school bus casket donated by Hindt Funeral Home of Grand Meadow.