Movie Music Concert To Raise Funds To Maintain The Mighty Wurlitzer

Saturday, March 28 at Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. — You can help maintain the last remaining theatre pipe organ in North Dakota.

Red River Theatre Organ Society is presenting “The Evolution of Movie Music” featuring the Mighty Wurlitzer at Fargo Theatre.

The Saturday, March 28 show is being performed by local award-winning organist Ryan Hardy.

Proceeds will be used to keep the Mighty Wurlitzer in playing shape.

Tickets for the show will be available at the door or online. Find a link here.