LIVE: Meet Jewls (Again)

A jewel who needs a new setting to really shine.

Jewls is a dog who truly lights up when she meets you.

The outgoing, affectionate, high-energy young dog came to Diamond in the Ruff a few months ago, and she’s showered love on pretty much everyone she meets.

She loves to cuddle as much as she loves to play, and distributes kisses with enthusiasm to anyone interested.

At about a year old, Jewls is pretty much still a puppy on the inside, despite reaching what’s likely to be her full adult size.

She appears to be part German Shorthair Pointer crossed with pit bull, which explains both her liveliness and her interest in cuddles.

For some strange reason, the charming Jewls wasn’t adopted after her first appearance on the Morning Show with Diamond in the Ruff rescue worker Ryan Keel.

So Jewls came back this morning for another try at a forever home, with none of her enthusiasm dimmed.

Both her breeds are considered very trainable, so if doggy kisses aren’t your thing, Jewls should be easy to work with.

Besides which, she’s highly food-motivated, which helps a lot with training.

She does need to get regular exercise, given that she has a lot of young-dog energy to burn.

So if you think you can give this sparkly girl the right setting to really let her shine, check out her profile, here.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=14969281#prettyPhoto