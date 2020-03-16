Some Weddings Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The CDC is recommending all events of 50 or more people be cancelled or held virtually

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Planning a wedding in and of itself is plenty stressful.

But those who have been planning for their big day for months couldn’t have predicted it’d get cancelled last minute because of coronavirus concerns.

Brianna Volk with Moorhead’s Courtyard by Marriott says, “It’s stressful, it’s sad, it’s just devastating, and to contact all of your friends and family that are supposed to come, is even more of a stress.”

That’s what happened to one couple whose wedding was planned for this Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott.

“You always have a countdown for when your wedding happens, right? And then when it just gets taken away from you, it’s just so unfair,” says Volk.

The Grand Ballroom at the Marriott isn’t always empty, but with fears of spreading COVID-19 at large gatherings, it’s possible the hotel’s wedding venue won’t be packed with people for a while.

The hotel is waiving cancellation fees for all weddings cancelled in March and April.

“We’re taking it day by day and our couples are taking it day by day because it’s just, you never know if it’s going to get worse or if it’s going to get better, you just never know.”