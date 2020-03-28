Sanford Offering Dietary Guidelines During COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order

Experts Say It's Important To Create A Healthy Daily Routine For Exercising And Planning Out Your Meals

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford is offering some dietary guidelines as people are being asked to stay home during the pandemic.

Experts say it’s important to create a healthy daily routine for exercising and planning out your meals.

They say a good tip if you’re eating canned foods is to rinse them through water to help cut down on some of the sodium that’s coating the food.

They also say another helpful idea is to get your kids involved in the kitchen to teach them how to cook and learn healthy habits.

“This is a good time to become creative with the dishes your preparing and with bringing kids into the kitchen they are going to be more likely to eat it if they have a little bit of say in what they are having or if they get to help prepare the food they are going to more likely to want to try it,” Senior Dietitian For Sanford Amanda Nack said.