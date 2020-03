Man Held For Murder In Otter Tail County Jail

PERHAM, Minn. — A murder investigation is underway in Perham, Minnesota.

Derek Sweere is in custody in the Otter Tail County Jail for 2nd degree murder.

A man’s body has been taken to the Midwest Medical examiner’s Office for an autopsy and formal identification.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.