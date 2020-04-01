Perham Victim Stabbed In Both Eyes, Shot 16 Times

criminal complaint filed against 40-year-old Derek Sweere

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — Disturbing details about a murder in a house in Perham, Minnesota are spelled out in the criminal complaint filed against 40-year-old Derek Sweere.

He is accused of stabbing his roommate, Brandon Snyder, in both eyes with a knife after an argument over a missing gun.

Sweere then went to get a rifle and shot Snyder 15 times before getting another rifle and shooting once more.

Snyder’s mother told investigators that her son sent her text messages saying he feared Sweere and wanted to leave the house.

He had contacted her right before the attack happened on Monday night.

Sweere is being held in Otter Tail County Jail on charges of 2nd degree murder and a weapons charge.

He faces up to 40 years in prison.