Charges Filed Against Man Involved in West Fargo Fire

Police are looking for 44-year-old Marty Johann

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Charges have been filed against the man involved in a West Fargo garage fire last week and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the fire at 108th C Street on March 25th.

Forty-four-year-old Marty Johann was inside the burning garage.

The report says Johann told officers he would shoot them if they came inside.

He does not live there and crews say the fire appears to have been intentionally set.

The charges include endangering by fire or explosion and burglary.