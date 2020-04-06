Cass County Coroners: Preparing for Pandemic’s Rise

How they handle bodies to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The video is unsettling out of New York: health workers resorting to forklifts and refrigerated trucks to handle and store the bodies of American citizens’ loved ones, as the coronavirus pandemic ravages one of the United States’ biggest cities.

And here in Cass County, the bioseals are standing ready.

As the number of cases rises here in the Red River Region, North Dakota’s most heavily populated county is making plans for handling and disposal of COVID-19 cases.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker spoke with Cass County Coroner Dr. John Baird and Deputy Coroner Kriste Ross to find out what it takes to collect and safely store bodies suspected to be coronavirus-related deaths, and how the backup on funerals is affecting our ability to accommodate bodies around the region.