Bodies found in rubble of home that caught fire near Hillsboro

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. – The daylong search for two people missing during a house fire in rural Hillsboro ends tragically.

The bodies were found in the home of 35-year-old Adam Gettel. His nearly two-year-old daughter was with him when flames broke out.

A Traill County deputy saw a home on Center Street three and a half miles east of town on fire around 3:00 Thursday morning. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but couldn’t save the house.

The bodies were sent to UND to be identified.