COVID-19 By The Numbers For April 12, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota is reporting one more COVID-19 related death bringing the state’s total to 8.

It is a man in his 50’s in Ward County who had underlying health conditions and got the virus through community spread.

There are 12 new cases of the virus in Cass County among 15 new cases in the state.

308 people have tested positive in North Dakota since the pandemic began.

12 people are currently being treated in hospitals.

Minnesota is reporting six more deaths from COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 70.

The new deaths include four in Hennepin County, and one each in Washington and St. Louis counties.

All of them were in their 60’s or older.

194 additional people test positive for the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase in the state.

More than 16 hundred people have tested positive for the virus.

40 of those cases are in Clay County.

Red Lake County in our viewing area has added one case.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota hit 730 with 6 deaths.

Four men and two women have died, all 50 and older.

Minnehaha County, the Sioux Falls area, has the most cases of the virus at 527.

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice.

Dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days.

293 people who work at the plant have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the company has announced an indefinite closure.

CEO Kenneth Sullivan says closing the facility, and other closures in the industry, could have severe repercussions in the meat supply chain.