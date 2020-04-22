LIVE: Virtual Spay and Neuter Party

Since your pets keep jumping into your Zoom meetings already anyway.

Pets have been called some of the only beneficiaries of the need for social distancing, because when you stay home from work all day, you’re staying with them.

And now, they can lend a paw to other pets and pet parents to raise funds for spay and neuter awareness.

The Spayghetti and No-Balls lunch is one of Homeward Animal Shelter’s most popular fundraisers, an annual event that gathers donors from all over the region for a lunch of carbs and cash for the shelter’s many critters.

And they certainly aren’t going to let a little thing like social distancing stop them.

Instead, they’re asking us all to participate from home.

Homeward’s Heather Klefstad (and her friendly feline Drake) joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio via Zoom to talk about how we can all share pics of our pets in a special virtual fundraiser that runs from now until April 28th for our furry friends, to make sure every one of them gets the loving home they deserve.

https://business.facebook.com/events/495097081371884/