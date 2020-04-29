Fargo Fitness Center Hosting Outdoor Workout Classes For Social Distancing

MPX Fitness is hosting a free outdoor workout session at the Jefferson Park in Fargo on May 7th.

FARGO, N.D. — Mariah Prussia of MPX Fitness says she is ready to go back to seeing her clients in person.

After the coronavirus caused her business to go online, she’s been keeping busy with workouts over Zoom and videos for people to follow at home.

With the weather getting warmer and restrictions beginning to lift in North Dakota, Prussia says she is taking her classes outdoors.

“So, some of the things they are talking about in regards to the coronavirus is increasing Vitamin D so why not utilize this time and with our weather to increase and build our immune system with the sun and also through their fitness,” Owner of MPX Fitness Mariah Prussia said.

Prussia says during workouts people will be following the proper social distancing recommendations.

She’s making sure people exercising outside at proper six feet length away and making sure that all equipment will be properly sanitized and cleaned before and after workouts.

She says with so many people being stuck inside their houses for the past month it’s important that people don’t fall behind on their physical fitness.

Prussia says getting exercise not only benefits your body but your mind.

“I work with children but I also work with women and I work with men, all adults. It really just encompasses the individual as a whole making sure that we are peeling back the layers not just physically but emotionally as well,” Prussia said.

She says it’s important for her to work with everyone who comes into her gym to make sure that the exercise fits the individual.

That’s why to get people started up again she’s hosting a free outdoor workout session at the Jefferson Park in Fargo on May 7th.

“The key is hey this is a great opportunity to try something new, no charge, get outside in the outdoors and really just live it’s really what it’s about how we can start incorporating improving our health,” Prussia said.

Link To Sign Up For Classes : https://www.mariahprussia.com/memberships/