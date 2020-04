Red River Zoo to Reopen May 2nd

The Zoo's hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Zoo plans to reopen to the public on Saturday, May 2 in conjunction with Gov. Burgum’s ND Smart Restart initiative.

Some of the Zoo’s buildings, such as the Carousel Pavilion, will not be open.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.