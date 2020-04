WATCH LIVE: City of Fargo Hosts COVID-19 Press Briefing

FARGO, N.D.–The City of Fargo is hosting a COVID-19 press briefing to provide an update on the pandemic.

Speakers at the briefing will include:

· Director of Fargo Cass Public Health Desi Fleming

· Clay County Public Health Administrator Kathy McKay

· Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter

· VP and Medical Officer of Sanford Fargo Dr. Doug Griffin

· Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

· West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis

· Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd

· Cass County Commission Chair Chad Peterson

· Clay County Commission Vice-chair Jim Haney