Phone Outage Affects Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: All County phones are back online.

Anyone who needs to contact the Sheriff’s Office can resume calls at 701-780-8280

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a phone outage on Tuesday.

All County phones in the Downtown Grand Forks area are currently being affected.

Anyone who needs to contact the Sheriff’s Office should call 701-746-2542. All Emergencies should still be directed to 9-1-1.

The Sheriff’s Office is unaware of how long the outage will last.