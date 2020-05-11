Social Distancing: Play Ball!

Looking Forward To When We Can Come Back Together For Sports

The temperatures are getting warmer and it’s looking real nice out a lot of the time. A lot of us are chomping at the bit to get out and get active. But that’s harder to do during a pandemic.

The Fargo Marathon was supposed to be this weekend. Thousands of runners weren’t able to lace ’em up and run in front of the big crowds and feed off that amazing energy.

But the people in my running group commemorated the date by wearing old race medals during runs this weekend. I did a 10k and celebrated with my medal from last year’s Fargo 5k. Some people even did the full marathon route with friends cheering on from a safe social distance.

It’s easy to run by yourself. But there are a lot of team sports that can’t start up. But again, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to play ball.

Our friends at Hope Inc. played catch! The adaptive activities group put out this video of their athletes tossing the ball around with the help of some quick editing.

The group had to cancel sled hockey, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair soccer and other recreational activities because of COVID-19. But they’re hopeful they’ll be able to hit the diamond this summer for wheelchair softball and baseball. And those kids look like they’re rearing to go as well.

They’re ready to get going. Tell us how you’re stating active while social distancing and staying safe. We’d love to hear about your adventures!

