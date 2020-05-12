U.S. Senators Join Forces To Call For Meat Price Fixing Investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota leaders are continuing to push for an investigation into price fixing in the cattle industry.

Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska and 18 Senate colleagues, including North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, are working together.

They wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting they investigate potential anti-competitive activities in the beef packing sector.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and ten other state attorneys general earlier called for an investigation into the cattle market.

There are claims of price manipulation and unfair practices in the beef industry and consolidation in the packing industry.

“I’m working with Sen. Deb Fischer, who is in fact a rancher, and other senators to get the Department of Justice to look at the cattle markets, the beef market,” said Hoeven.

“Both the concentration on the packer side but also what can we do to make sure our cattle producers get better pricing, there is more competition and better treatment.”

USDA is already initiating its own investigation into the price fixing allegations.