30,000 Pounds of Pork Ribs Donated To Great Plains Food Bank

It completes a five-state giving spree of 150,000 pounds of pork

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Farmers Union is helping feed hungry families with a major donation.

The union and Farmers Union Enterprises donating 30,000 pounds of pork ribs to Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo.

It completes a five-state giving spree of 150,000 pounds of pork to food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana and North Dakota.

Union president Mark Watne says food banks are doing all they can to meet the increased demand for food due to COVID-19 and high unemployment.