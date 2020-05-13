North Fargo Shooting Victim Identified

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo release the identity of the man found shot to death in a car in north Fargo Tuesday morning.

He is 39-year-old Anquine White of Fargo. They say no further information is available at this time.

That leaves many questions about the case including who shot White.

Two people were arrested.

21-year-old Reng Ayong of Fargo faces a number of charges including reckless endangerment and possession of a stolen automobile.

28-year-old Darrell Simmons, who has no permanent address, is being held for criminal conspiracy.

Police responded to a report of gunshots just before 8 Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of north Broadway.

They found a crashed car and attempted CPR on White, who died at the scene.

Another person was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

The case remains under investigation.