City of Moorhead Confirms Multiple COVID-19 Cases Within Fire Department

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead has confirmed that multiple employees within the Moorhead Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

These employees, upon notice of the positive test result, were prohibited from contacting other city employees and told to isolate themselves.

All City employees identified to be in close contact with the positive cases have been notified.

Fire Department teams were separated in order to reduce the spread of infection to other teams and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The City says it is confident that fire and emergency services will continue to provide safe and effective care.