Moorhead Public Service Implements Voluntary Watering Restrictions

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Public Service is implementing voluntary watering restrictions from May 20 to October 1.

MPS says lawn watering and car washing will be limited to all customers based on street addresses.

All customers with even-numbered addresses can use water for lawns and car washing on even-numbered days only. All customers with odd-numbered addresses can use water for lawn and car washing on odd-numbered days only.

Gardens, flowers and newly planted or sodded trees and lawns are exempt from the restrictions.

The restrictions remain voluntary unless summer weather conditions warrant otherwise.