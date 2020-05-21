Social Distancing: Watch Where You Order Delivery From

Plus, A High School Mascot Throwdown

If you’re social distancing and want to avoid crowds at restaurants, ordering food seems like a good way to go.

But be careful who your order from. They may not be who they seem.

A couple big restaurant chains are selling food on delivery apps under different names.

In some places, if your order “Pasqually’s Pizza”, you’re actually getting pizza made at a Chuck-E-Cheese.

Pasqually is the chef in Chuck’s animatronic band.

Chuck-E-Cheese claims the pizza is a slightly different recipe, but says it comes from the same kitchen.

Applebee’s is also operating under a different name on GrubHub. They’re calling themselves “Neighborhood Wings by Applebee’s”.

That’s what you find when you search through GrubHub for local deliveries here in the metro.

I found that when I searched through GrubHub yesterday. The app says it’s a new listing. And the logo looks nothing like the Applebee’s logo most of us recognize. Applebee’s says the concept has been in development for months.

But it’s a good reminder that a new listing doesn’t necessarily mean you’re supporting a new restaurant with your order.

We miss sports during all this social distancing. But there is a new competition between high school teams in Minnesota that we can all compete in.

The Minnesota State High School League launched a nickname challenge bracket with 64 different schools in the state. You can vote on Twitter by clicking here.

And if you look up in the upper right of the bracket, you see one of the number one seeds is our very own Moorhead Spuds.

Thankfully the Spuds crushed their first round matchup against the Waseca Bluejays. Way to be original naming your team after a bird, guys.

The Spuds are definitely one of the most creative nicknames out there. And this morning we know how the name came around.

The Moorhead Spud History Twitter account shared this.

They’ve been getting questions about the origin of the Spud name.

They found a Moorhead High School publication from 1923 that says the name was picked to advertize the crop that’s making Clay County and Moorhead famous.

I guess the rest is starchy history. That’s pretty cool.

Do you think Moorhead can go all the way in the nickname bracket? Let us know who you’re pulling for!

