LIVE: Socially-Distant CPR and First Aid Training

You can still get training, and now that summer's starting, it's time you did.

It’s the unofficial weekend that kicks off the summer season, and a lot of people are going to hightail it for the lakes and prairies of the region to get away for the first time since lockdown ended nationwide.

But when you’re heading out to remote areas, it’s always better to take some freshly-sharpened lifesaving skills with you — for those times when accidents strike and help is far away.

The American Red Cross is one of your best resources for getting that critical training in CPR and first aid.

They’re doing some things differently now in those lifesaving lessons to keep students socially distant from instructors and each other.

It’s a way to keep from spreading the coronavirus while they spread their message about how you can save lives.

Gretchen Hjelmstad, of The American Red Cross of the Minnesota and Dakotas, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live via Zoom to talk about why emergency calls can go up when summer starts, and how you can get yourself up to speed with CPR and first aid lessons to make your summer safer.

Also, don’t miss a chance to make a difference for other families while you’re at it. Consider donating blood during the Red Cross Blood Drive on June 3rd and 4th at Scheels in Fargo.

https://www.redcross.org/local/mn-nd-sd.html