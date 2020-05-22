Moorhead Armory to offer free COVID-19 testing Memorial Day weekend

Anyone can be tested and no appointment is necessary.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Armory is offering free COVID-19 testing from May 23 through May 25.

The National Guard and local public health employees are providing the tests. Up to 2,000 tests will be available per day.

Five other locations across Minnesota will also be offering free testing.

Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General Jon Jensen said, “The Minnesota National Guard is proud to do our part for the state testing process. Whether during floods or snowstorms, wild fires or pandemics, we stand ready to serve the people of Minnesota wherever and whenever we are needed.”

The tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Anyone can be tested and no appointment is necessary.

Masks are required and people are encouraged to practice social distancing.

The locations of all six free COVID-19 testing sites are below: