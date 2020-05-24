North Dakota Memorial Day Ceremony To Be Conducted Virtually

You can view it on the North Dakota National Guard's website

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be conducted virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will look something like these of the past, just with much fewer people.

Making remarks will be Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Kevin Cramer, and Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general for the North Dakota National Guard.

A flyover will be performed by two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at approximately 12:03 p.m., weather permitting.

The aerial display is a salute to the fallen military members buried at the North Dakota Veteran Cemetery and will open the formal program.

You can view it on the North Dakota National Guard’s website here starting at noon on Monday.