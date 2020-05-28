East Grand Forks Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament Canceled

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn.–The 2020 Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament in East Grand Forks has been canceled.

The East Grand Forks Association of Firefighters said the health and safety of the participants, staff, volunteers and the East Grand Forks community was the deciding factor in canceling the event.

Anyone who already signed up for the event will receive a full refund in the next few days.

The tournament was scheduled for July 24-26 at LaFave Park.