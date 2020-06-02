North Dakota reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths on Tuesday.
Five counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Mountrail and Ward Counties.
A woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s died. All four individuals had underlying health conditions and were from Cass County.
The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state. The total number of positive cases has been adjusted to reflect this change.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 2,646 positive cases, 34 current hospitalizations, 2,127 people recovered and 65 deaths.
98,717 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,611 total tests from yesterday)
73,644 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+343 unique individuals from yesterday)
70,998 – Total Negative (+322 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,646 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
170 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,127 – Total Recovered (+49 individuals from yesterday)
65 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Burleigh County – 1
- Cass County – 18
- Dickey County – 1
- Mountrail County – 1
- Ward County – 1