Moorhead businesses want border city flexibility on coronavirus guidelines

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Businesses in Moorhead are slowly beginning to reopen, but their guidelines in Minnesota have been more strict that those in North Dakota.

It has been a point of frustration for business owners.

Downtown Moorhead leaders say they have been working with local legislative leaders and state officials to secure more border city flexibility. They say the economy is free-flowing across the border and it only makes sense to have similar guidelines for businesses in both Fargo and Moorhead.

“The frustration I think that we are hearing, and we do hear you from a Moorhead Business owners is that why them, why not us? We have had conversations with state officials. I wrote a lengthy email to state leadership last week that in turn, turned into a conference call earlier this week,” President/CEO of Downtown Moorhead Inc. Derrick LaPoint said.

LaPoint says he knows his email has since been brought to the governor’s office and he hopes to see action soon.