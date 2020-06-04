Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel reopening June 6

HANKINSON, N.D.–Dakota Magic is reopening its casinos and hotels on June 6.

Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel, Dakota Sioux Casino & Hotel and Dakota Connection Bingo & Casino will open to guests with guidance from the CDC, local and tribal authorities.

Guests visiting the casinos will be required to have their temperature taken prior to entering the casino. Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees will not be allowed in. Guests will also be encouraged to wear facemasks.

Dakota Magic is reopening the casinos in phases and more ammentities will become available as they move through the phases.

The health and safety guidelines for each Dakota Magic casino can be found below:

