Gov. Walz loosens coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, gyms, churches, entertainment venues

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday he is loosening more coronavirus-related restrictions on Minnesota businesses.

Walz will allow restaurant indoor dining, fitness centers, churches and some entertainment venues to reopen at a limited capacity on next Wednesday, June 10.

“We can’t get complacent. We can’t get lazy,” Walz says.

Economic development commissioner Steve Grove pointed to the Walz administration’s “Phase 3” of reopening when asked by lawmakers about the plans at a Friday morning committee hearing. The phase allows retail shops and salons to increase their capacity, while allowing restaurants and bars to reopen their indoor dining spaces for the first time since March.

The state entered the second phase of reopening on Monday, June 1. Under Phase II of the governor’s Stay Safe MN plan, restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for outside dining only, salons and barbershops could reopen at 25 percent capacity and campgrounds could resume operations with measures in place to ensure social distancing.