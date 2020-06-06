Crossfit Gyms Across F-M Area Come Together To Honor Cody Holte

Crossfit gyms across Grand Forks are also partaking in the event

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Crossfit gyms across the F-M area come together in honor of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte who was killed in a shooting while on duty May 27th.

At Crossfit, a Hero Workout of the Day or W-O-D is a tribute to a fallen first responder or member of the military who died in the line of duty.

The workout dedicated to Officer Holte consisted of a thirteen hundred meter run and a thirteen hundred meter row.

Those were followed by 17 rounds of six push-ups, 3 single arm double presses and 9 single arm thrusters.

“All of those numbers and hero workouts represent something. So, the 1,300 plus the 1,300 is the 2,600 block. 17 rounds is 17th street. And that’s where Officer Holte was shot and killed. And then, six, three, nine is his badge number,” says event organizer Kayla Goebel.

