Mandy George and Mark Simmons Win West Fargo City Commission Race

Results as of 10 pm. Tuesday, July 9

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Mandy George rounded up the most votes in her first race for West Fargo City Commission.

Mark Simmons was close behind to retain his seat on the commission.

They will join Eric Gjerdevig, Brad Olson and Commission President Bernie Dardis.

Find complete election results here.