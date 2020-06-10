LIVE: Fargo Police LGBTQ Liaison

It's Pride Month nationwide. Here's what the region's biggest law enforcement agencies wants you to know.

The Fargo Police Department is reminding the community this morning this Pride Month there’s a liaison officer available for the local LGTBQ community.

Pride Month is celebrated in June nationwide.

Pride Week is celebrated locally in August, as well.

The Pride Collective of Fargo-Moorhead announced back in May the cancellation of all in-person summer pride events due to the threat of Covid-19.

Many pride month events nationwide are moving to online celebrations instead during the pandemic.

The FPD’s liaison specializes in improving relationships between the LGBTQ community and the police department.

Liaison Officer Andrea Noll of the Fargo Police Department Zoomed in for a live interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker during Pride Month. Check it out, above.