Mass COVID-19 testing continues Friday at Fargodome

The pop-up testing site is open to the general public Thursday and Friday

FARGO, N.D. — The first of a two-day COVID-19 mass testing event has wrapped up at the Fargodome.

The testing site was a collaboration between Fargo Cass Public Health, North Dakota Public Health and the North Dakota National Guard.

It began Thursday morning at 10:00.

According to Fargo Cass Public Health, an unlimited number of oral swab testing kits were available for anyone who’s at least 12-years-old.

The second round of testing is Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., also at the Fargodome.

The test is free, and health insurance and proof of residency are not required.

According to Fargo Cass Public Health, similar testing events are taking place across North Dakota to determine readiness of the state to continue re-opening efforts.