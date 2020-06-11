Pet Connection: Meet Rhonda

Rhonda Wants A Mellow Home To Go To

We’ve got a new shelter joining us again this week: The Humane Society of Otter Tail County in Fergus Falls!

They’ve got a beautiful young kitty looking for a quiet home to settle down in. Meet Rhonda.

She’s about a year and a half old.

Rhonda is shy at first, but she is super loving when she warms up to you.

She likes it mellow. She would do best in a home without dogs and preferably without young children. She is good with other cats as long as they’re not too wild.

If Rhonda seems like the chill kitty for you, click here for the Humane Society of Otter Tail County’s website.

Here’s an update on last week’s pet.

It’s already been more than a year. Let’s get this girl a home! Ruby is a fun-loving dog who joined us last week from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

She LOVES her toys, and is super loving once she warms up to you.

She’s been at the shelter since May of 2019.

That’s too long without a home.

Click here to find out more about Ruby.