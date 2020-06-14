Large Tree Comes Down Knocking Out Power To Hundreds

Xcel Energy expected to have the lights back on by 11 p.m Sunday

1/3

2/3

3/3

FARGO, N.D. (UPDATE 10:30 P.M. June 14) — Power has been restored to all customers at this time.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

A large tree comes down in south Fargo knocking out power to a couple hundred customers of Xcel Energy.

It came down around 7:45 Sunday night in the area of 7th Street and 9th Avenue South.

Xcel crews arrived shortly after to work on restoring power to around 200 customers.

They expected to have the lights back on by 11 p.m..

It’s not clear if the strong southerly wind gusts took the tree down but there are a number of downed branches in the neighborhood.

Luckily, the tree fell into onto the street and not into a house.

A 51 mile per hour wind gust was reported in Fargo late this afternoon.