Official Results in West Fargo Commission Race, School Board To Have Recount

Official results of the June 9th mail-in ballot only election

Mandy George and Mark Simmons

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo officially has a new city commissioner named Mandy George, a pilot for Bell Bank.

George and incumbent Mark Simmons are the winners of two open seats on the commission in official results of the June 9th mail-in ballot only election.

George was the top vote-getter and ran on a platform of ending special assessments and reducing property taxes.

She becomes the first woman to serve since Brenda Warren left in 2012.

This will be Simmons 5th term.

They will be sworn in on Monday.

Commissioner Mike Thorstad decided not to seek re-election and is leaving the board after serving three terms.

An automatic recount will be held to determine who will claim one of three seats up for grabs on the West Fargo School Board.

School board member Dan Schaeffer currently has a 16 vote lead over challenger Shannon Grave for third place on the ballot.

North Dakota Secretary of State’s office says incumbent Patti Stedman and challenger Tricia Page received the most votes and were elected to the board.