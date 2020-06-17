MSUM to freeze fall semester tuition for undergraduates

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Minnesota State University Moorhead will freeze undergraduate tuition for the fall semester.

The Minnesota State Board of Trustees voted to freeze tuition on Wednesday in order to remain committed to Minnesota State’s affordability and encourage students to continue their education despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

MSUM President Anne Blackhurst said, “We are eager to welcome our students back to campus in the fall and are busily preparing for their arrival. While our top priority is ensuring our students’ health and safety, we also understand that our students and their families have been affected by the economic consequences of the pandemic. Keeping our tuition rates as affordable as possible is particularly important during this challenging time.”

MSUM is also waiving its application fees for all students who register during Virtual Minnesota State Week June 22 through June 26.