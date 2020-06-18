Emergency declaration made for weekend marches, part prohibiting weapons taken out

The OneFargo march is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. in Island Park.

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has declared a State of Emergency for marches being held Friday and Saturday mornings.

Part of the order initially prohibited any type of weapon, but that section was taken out due to state law.

The North Dakota century code says, “Notwithstanding any other law, a person acting on behalf or under the authority of the state or a political subdivision may not do any of the following during a declared emergency: Prohibit or restrict the otherwise lawful possession, use, carrying, transfer, transportation, storage, or display of a firearm or ammunition.”

The order allows the closure of streets and alleys to maintain order.

KVRR will bring you complete coverage of the marches.

Fargo City Hall, public libraries and Fargo Municipal Court will be closed Friday and Fargo Cass Public Health will be closing at 1:00 PM.

The City and police say they have spent the last few days preparing for potential threats, and Mayor Tim Mahoney issued an emergency declaration on Wednesday to prepare for activation of resources if necessary

OneFargo & Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead continue to dispute what Fargo Police chief and mayor are saying about a former deputy chief’s undercover role during the march and riot last month.

They claim to have audio of Chief David Todd admitting to receiving intel from Todd Osmundson and not advising him to go home or back to the police station.

Results of an internal investigation released Wednesday found Osmundson was not authorized to act in the capacity in which he did and his actions created significant risk to himself and potential risk to other officers.

Governor Doug Burgum has declared Friday Juneteenth Celebration Daycommemorating the fulfillment of the Emancipation Proclamation.