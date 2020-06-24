West Fargo Sports Arena and Hulbert Aquatic Center Enter Phase 2 Monday

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sports activities are returning to a new normal in West Fargo.

On Monday, both the Sports Arena and Hulbert Aquatic Center will transition into the second phase of reopening.

The sports arena will be open to private rentals and competitions daily.

One sheet of ice will be available to guests for use in fitness, technique, development drills, and competition play.

Installation of the second sheet of ice has begun and should be ready in July.

At the aquatic center, private swim lessons, lap swim, lane rentals and aqua fitness classes will be available.

All guests are asked to maintain six-foot social distancing from other swimmers and staff.