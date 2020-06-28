Frazee, Minnesota Boy Killed In Crash Saturday Afternoon

BECKER CO., Minn. — A 3-year-old Frazee, Minnesota boy is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Evergreen Township in Becker County.

Authorities say Hank Engel died at the scene, about 14 miles east of Frazee.

A pickup driven by Kristopher Engle was eastbound when it hit an SUV driven by Chad Bladow of Lake Park.

Engle’s vehicle left the road and rolled.

Two people were taken by ambulance to Essentia- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes and two were airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

The occupants of Bladow’s vehicle were treated at the scene.