ND Long-Term Care Facilities Move Into 2nd Phase Of Re-Opening

That will allow indoor visits between residents and family members.

NORTH DAKOTA – In a meeting with the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force, North Dakota health officials say all but one facility has met the reopening criteria and it’s at least in phase one.

The health department is helping 114 facilities progress into phase two.

