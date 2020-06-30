State’s Attorney: Officers Actions Were Reasonable During Shootout

An investigation found that officers fired at Salamah Pendleton after he fired first

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks State’s Attorney Haley Wamstad has found that officers actions were reasonable in the shootout with Salamah Pendleton last month.

An investigation found that officers fired at Pendleton after he fired first and then he opened fire on them a second time.

He is accused of shooting and killing his own mother along with Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte.

A Grand Forks Sheriff’s deputy was wounded in the shootout.

Wamstad says the officers were responsive, calm and used good judgment in their assessment of the situation and the use of force necessary.

Pendleton made his first court appearance Monday on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and other charges.

He remains behind bars.