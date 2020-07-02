Profile By Sanford Offers Healthy Food Tips For 4th Of July

FARGO, N.D. — Fourth of July meal is normally some potato salad, hot dogs and ice cold pop but health experts say you can always add a little more color to your plate.

“I always recommend something fresh, so keep your fresh vegetables or vegetable trays around, bring some fresh fruit or some fresh fruit trays around.”

She says just because your eating healthy doesn’t mean the staple snacks have to go away.

Profile offers healthy chips that are low in calories but high in protein.

“You can go to the store and look for healthier alternatives. Maybe that’s air pop popcorn like Boom Chicka Pop or Smart Pop are good choices.”

Ackley says it’s also good to find ways to reuse and avoid wasting food if you end up making more then needed.

“It’s so important to remember, just because it’s there you don’t need eat everything right, it’s going to be there tomorrow, it might be there the day afterwards.”

Some ideas include having leftover just the way they are, or tossing them into a fresh salad to help cool off after a nice day at the lake.

