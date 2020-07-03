Community Reacts To Possible Mask Mandate In Minnesota

According to a national study by the Proceedings Of The National Academy Of Sciences, the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is by wearing a mask.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota could join a growing list of states requiring masks including Texas, California and Michigan as coronavirus cases spike in multiple states.

DFL State Senator Kent Eken of Twin Valley says he encourages people to wear masks but worries a one size fits all plan will take away the ability of communities to make their own decisions.

“I think in certain situations and in certain conditions I think count local entities cities or counties should have that ability,” Eken said.

He believes it’s important to curb cases but not overstep any boundaries especially for those in vulnerable medical situations.

“I think they should also be considering health conditions of individuals because some have health conditions that would be exacerbated by the wearing of masks,” Eken explained.

We asked on social media how our followers feel about the possible mandate.

A majority of the comments were against the idea.

One man says he can take his shopping business out of Moorhead and that most businesses he’s visited have made masks optional.

Other comments include worries about their rights being infringed on by the mandate.

Eken says the idea could be helpful in certain counties where cases are spiking to help protect the rest of the state, but he would like to make sure the interests of all Minnesotans are being considered.

